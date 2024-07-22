Police investigate crash involving pedestrian near hospital in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Police are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian near a hospital in Englewood, an Englewood Police dispatcher confirmed.

Police and medics were dispatched on reports of a crash at 9000 N Main Street, Miami Valley Hospital North, around 3:45 p.m.

An iWitness 7 reporter told News Center 7 they see multiple police cruisers and the hospital entrance is blocked off.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.

