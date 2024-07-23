‘Horrific;’ 1 dead after driver hits multiple cars, drags 2 people at hospital

ENGLEWOOD — One person is dead after being hit by a car at a local hospital Monday.

Around 3:45 p.m. Miami Valley Hospital police and Englewood police were called to Miami Valley Hospital North on reports of people hit by a car.

An initial investigation found that a Cadillac driven by a 60-year-old man was backing into a parking space along the west side of the hospital.

He traveled into the sidewalk, through a mulch bed, and collided with a guard shack before hitting two pedestrians outside the main entrance, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office which is investigating the crash.

The Cadillac continued to reverse until it hit a Kia occupied by one person, who was not injured.

The Kia was forced into a bus occupied by the driver who was also not injured.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigate crash involving pedestrian near hospital in Englewood

The driver of Cadalliac then put the car in drive and drove along the sidewalk dragging the two pedestrians outside the main entrance of the hospital.

He then hit a pole and an unoccupied car parked in the lot.

A 77-year-old pedestrian died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

A 74-year-old man, who was the second pedestrian, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac had minor injuries.

Deputies said impairment is suspected to be a factor.

Brenda Weber witnessed this crash, she described it as “horrific.”

“You don’t see people mowed down every day and it was hard to watch,” she said. “My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his wife and family, like I said it was a horrific scene, it was very heartwrenching.”

We are working to learn if the driver is facing charges and the identity of the man killed.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group