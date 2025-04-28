Officers called to remove ‘unexpected hitchhiker’ wrapped around car parts

GEORGIA — Snakes! Why did it have to be snakes?

Imagine your reaction if you brought your car to be serviced, the technician opens the hood, and nestled inside is really a big snake.

That’s what happened at a Georgia Walmart on Saturday, according to our sister station, WSB TV in Atlanta.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that they got the call to “remove an unexpected hitchhiker from a vehicle.”

Animal Enforcement Officers Rebecca Galeazzo and Leann Strickland responded to the scene.

They said that an Eastern Rat Snake wrapped itself around several car parts.

It was a challenge to unwrap and remove it.

The officers accomplished their mission.

They removed the snake and dropped it off unharmed into the wild in a nearby wooded area.

