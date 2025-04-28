Area sheriff’s office mourning death of veteran deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of its colleagues.

The department announced that Detective Lieutenant Jack Martin died on April 24 surrounded by his loved ones, according to a social media post.

He served in the United States Air Force and joined the department in 2000.

“For nearly 25 years, he served with distinction, professionalism, and a deep sense of duty,” the department said on its Facebook page. “In his most recent role as Detective Lieutenant, Jack led with integrity and compassion, earning the trust of his colleagues and the community.”

His obituary stated that he was a lifelong resident of Richmond, Indiana.

Martin graduated from Richmond High School.

His memorial will be on May 3 at First English Lutheran Church in Richmond.

