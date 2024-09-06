Man charged for deadly crash a local hospital

ENGLEWOOD — The driver accused of hitting and killing a 77-year-old man near Miami Valley Hospital North in July has been charged in connection to the crash.

Daryl Dillard, 60, has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, and vandalism, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents filed last week.

As previously reported, Dillard was the driver involved in the deadly wreck on N. Main Street in Englewood on July 22.

Dillard put his Cadillac DTS in reverse to back out of a parking space at Miami Valley Hospital North when he accelerated and hopped a curb, hit a handicapped sign, a guard shack, two men in their 70s, and a white Kia Forte.

The crash caused the Kia to hit a transport bus, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Dillard then pulled forward and dragged the two men briefly. One man was dislodged near the hospital’s entrance, while the other was dragged around 50 feet and dislodged on the sidewalk.

He continued to drive through a landscaped area and hit trees, bushes, a light pole, and a hospital sign. After that. he hit an unoccupied Toyota and then tried to drive away, but there was too much damage done to his vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Dillard and the two men he hit were taken to the hospital for treatment. William Rodenberg, 77, died from his injuries and the other man had serious injuries.

While investigating, officers could see a tall Bud Light can in plain view inside Dillard’s vehicle.

“The can was cold to the touch and half full,” the documents stated. “Lab results from the [Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab] would confirm the beverage to be ethanol.”

Dillard was initially arrested and held in jail on a probation violation, as News Center 7 previously reported. He remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

