Landscaping crew helps elderly woman after fall

LEWISBURG — A landscaping crew jumped in to help an elderly woman in Preble County.
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Wednesday, the Lewisburg Police Department responded to a call involving an elderly woman who had fallen while attempting to mow her yard.
A nearby landscaping crew witnessed the fall and sprang into action, police said.
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They helped the woman get to a safe location and call 911.
While medics cared for the woman, the landscaping crew finished mowing her yard.
“This is what community looks like,” the Lewisburg Police Department said.
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