Man dies after stabbing in Riverside; Suspect in custody

RIVERSIDE — A man is dead after a stabbing in Riverside last week, according to his family.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins goes over what the family said led up to the stabbing that killed Jason Gau LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Riverside Police responded to a stabbing at the 4500 block of Derwent Drive at around 11:20 a.m. on Friday.

Gau was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was being treated for multiple stab wounds.

On Sunday, the family sent a statement to News Center 7 confirming that Gau had died from his injuries.

Riverside Police arrested the suspect, 24-year-old Zachary Fugate, on Saturday.

He was booked into Montgomery County Jail around 2 p.m., according to jail records.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group