Firefighters rescue family of geese from roof of vacant building in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Firefighters in Harrison Township rescued a family of geese that were stranded on the roof of a vacant building.

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Harrison Township officials shared on social media that some of their firefighters rescued “some very special residents” on Friday.

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A local business owner on Production Court noticed two adult geese and their four goslings appeared to be stranded on the roof of a vacant building.

Concerned for their safety, the business owner called the Harrison Township Fire Department for help.

Captain Brian Faruki and Firefighter Tyler Pennington responded with Ladder 95.

They used the aerial ladder to safely reach the roof and secure the goslings in a bucket.

The goslings were reunited with their parents in a nearby wooded area.

“The grateful business owner thanked our crew for going above and beyond. Whether it’s helping residents or rescuing wildlife, our first responders are always ready to lend a hand,” the Township said in their post.

Gosling Roof Rescue Montgomery (Harrison Township Fire Department)

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