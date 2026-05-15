Student athlete suffers brain injury during track meet in Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A high school student athlete in northern Ohio suffered a brain injury during a track meet on Thursday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

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The student attends East Lake North High School in Cuyahoga County.

A school official told our affiliate that the injury happened during a pole vault event at the WRC Conference meet.

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The student was immediately transported to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital and went into emergency surgery.

Their identity hasn’t been released, but they have since been transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital neurosurgical intensive care unit, WOIO-19 reported.

Officials said the surgery went well and the student’s family is getting ready for a long recovery period.

“Our entire district is deeply saddened by this accident, and our primary focus remains on his health and recovery,” Willoughby-Eastlake City School District Superintendent Patrick Ward said. “The care and concern for him and his family is on our hearts and minds during this incredibly difficult time. We are maintaining close, ongoing communication with the family to offer our support and receive updates on his progress.”

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