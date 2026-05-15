Former Ohio GOP candidate charged with felony kidnapping, assault

A former Ohio Republican congressional candidate with ties to northwest Ohio is facing felony charges in Florida.

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Daniel Kalmbach, 31, was arrested on Feb. 23 in Miami, CBS-affiliate WTOL reported.

The charges stem from an alleged domestic violence assault and kidnapping that reportedly occurred between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 at the Magnus Brickell apartment building.

Kalmbach has been charged with kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm or involving a deadly weapon.

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He is the son of Paul Kalmbach, CEO of Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., a prominent agribusiness based in Upper Sandusk.

He ran as a Republican candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives District 69 in 2024, but lost the GOP primary to Kevin Miller.

Court filings with the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court indicate prosecutors believe Kalmbach forcibly confined and imprisoned a woman while armed with scissors and a knife.

The filing alleged he struck the victim, cut her hair and cut her with a knife, resulting in “bodily harm and/or permanent disfiguration.”

After being arrested, Kalmbach posted a $4,000 surety bond and was ordered not to have contact with the victim. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In his 2024 bid for the Ohio House of Representatives District 69, Kalmbach was defeated by Kevin Miller in the March 2024 primaries.

Kalmbach demanded a trial by jury in March.

He is due back in court on June 9 for a pretrial hearing.

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