Man accused of running stop sign in 2023 crash pleads guilty

DAYTON — A man accused of running a stop sign before a crash that injured one man and two teens has pleaded guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Damion Mayfield, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular assault on Tuesday in Montgomery County Pleas Court, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and medics responded to a crash on Aug. 5, 2023, at Parkhill Drive and Otterbein Avenue.

Mayfield was driving a 2006 Infiniti M35 east on Otterbein Avenue when he did not stop at a stop sign and hit a 2010 Cadillac DTS, a Dayton Police crash report indicated.

TRENDING STORIES:

The impact pushed the Infiniti into a tree and the Cadillac to the left side of the road.

Medics transported two boys, 15 and 13, to Dayton Children’s with minor injuries while the 56-year-old Cadillac was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the crash report said.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 children, 2 adults hospitalized after crash in Dayton

Mayfield also had minor injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

He was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay the victims $6,000 in restitution.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



