At least 1 hurt following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person is hurt following a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched around 2:21 a.m. to the intersection of Parkhill Drive and Otterbein Avenue on initial reports of a crash, according to initial scanner traffic.

Several officers and medics are at the scene and the intersection is reportedly blocked off.

NewsCenter 7 reached out to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch for more information but did not provide any confirmed information.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

