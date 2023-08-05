Police investigating report of double shooting near Fountain Park in Piqua

PIQUA — Police are investigating a report of a double shooting involving two males late Friday night in Piqua.

Police and medical personnel were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. on the report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of Fountain Park.

One of the victims was believed to have been located near a baseball field at the park.

The other was believed to have been located on Forest Avenue, according to Miami County and Piqua police radio dispatch communication.

Images from the scene show several Piqua Police investigating at Fountain Park over by Hardman Field.

Care Flight was dispatched to the scene.

We’ve reached out to Piqua Police for details about what happened.

