Father sentenced in murder of 2-month-old son

DAYTON — A man who was charged after the death of his 2-month-old son has learned his punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

James Gilmore was sentenced to 15 years to life after pleading guilty to charges of murder, attempt to commit tampering with evidence and endangering children.

As News Center 7 previously reported, On July 21, 2022, police responded to a “person down” call at an apartment in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive. Upon arrival, they found medics attempting life-saving measures on a 2-month-old boy.

TRENDING STORIES:

The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where medical staff said his injuries were consistent with abuse, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

The baby died from his injuries a week later.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death

Gilmore was caring for his son when he became unresponsive. Police said he denied knowing what caused the infant to become unresponsive.

During an investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage from the day officers were called to the apartment.

“Video revealed Mr. Gilmore taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” according to the statement of facts.

Gilmore was also ordered to give up his gun and pay restitution.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



