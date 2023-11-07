Local voter turnout on par with gubernatorial elections, election officials say

SPRINGFIELD — Both issues one and two have seen high voter turnout, with more than 860,000 Ohioans having already cast their ballot for the Nov. 7 election.

Workers at polling places across the Miami Valley told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that they have been much busier than normal.

>> Election Day 2023: Ohioans to decide on 2 statewide issues today

In Clark County, more than 86,000 people are registered to vote, and more than 33,000 ballots have already been cast.

“It’s going awesome today everything’s you everybody’s happy everybody’s coming in and voting, which is great,” April Rice, the voting location manager at Perrin Woods Elementary, said.

Election officials told News Center 7 this election is almost on par with a presidential election at certain locations.

>> Suspects identified after ‘suspicious’ fire closes Beavercreek Walmart, police say

“If it was a presidential it would look like this but it’s not so it’s a very, very good turnout,” Rice said,

A majority of the votes were cast today. Montgomery County has had a steady flow of voters and anticipates 128,000 people to cast their ballots.

In Miami County, more ballots have already been cast for this election than during the gubernatorial election last year which had nearly 43,000 votes.

>> At least 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75

People at all of these locations who have already cast their ballots have said their voting process has been smooth.

“It went fine. It was really easy. I got in and I got out. It was good,” Lisa Womack of Clark County said.

Many of them said they the polling place left feeling good about their vote.

>> Coroner IDs man in Dayton homicide case; Police looking for truck related to investigation

“Oh, yeah. Super easy. It always is. They always do their their due diligence,” David Brewster of Miami County said.

Polling Places are urging that if you haven’t voted yet to get out and cast your ballot.

©2023 Cox Media Group