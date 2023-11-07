UPDATE: Suspects identified after fire at Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Two juveniles have been identified as suspects in the Monday night fire at a Beavercreek Walmart, according to Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar.

While police said they have identified suspects, the department spokesperson did not say if the fire was intentionally set or if it was being investigated as arson. News Center 7 has reached out to the spokesperson for additional clarification.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7., Walmart employees told News Center 7′s Malik Patterson that the store remains closed.

The Walmart had to close Monday night after a fire started inside the store.

Beavercreek police and fire responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at 5:45 p.m., Molnar said.

The store is near the Mall of Fairfield Commons at 3360 Pentagon Blvd.

911 callers said there was a fire in the craft section of the store, Molnar said.

Customers were evacuated immediately and no one was injured, Molnar continued.

Employees blocked off the entrance with caution tape after the evacuation.

The store’s automatic sprinkler system quickly extinguished the fire.

Beavercreek resident Jose Garcia said it looked like a “mini inferno” was in one of the aisles.

iWitness 7 viewers sent in pictures and videos showing smoke throughout the store.

A spokesperson from Walmart issued a statement in response to the fire Monday evening:

“We’re grateful to local emergency crews for their quick response to our Beavercreek store at 3360 Pentagon Blvd. There were no injuries to associates or customers, and we’re currently assessing building damage. We’ll continue working with local authorities and focusing on the well-being of our associates.”

News Center 7 has reached out to Walmart asking how employees and customers will be affected by this closure.

It is unclear how extensive the damage inside Walmart is.

The Beavercreek Police Department could not provide any more information as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

