Walmart announces plans for reopening Beavercreek location after Monday’s fire

BEAVERCREEK — A local Walmart that caught fire Monday night announced when the doors will reopen to the public.

>>PHOTOS: Fire breaks out at Beavercreek Walmart

In a statement from a spokesperson from Walmart:

“Our Beavercreek store is expected to reopen Wednesday morning. In the meantime, we are serving our pharmacy customers through curbside pickup.

We are thankful for the swift action of first responders Monday night and for our associate’s work to get the store ready to reopen for the community Wednesday morning.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspects identified after ‘suspicious’ fire closes Beavercreek Walmart, police say

The Walmart on 3360 Pentagon Blvd closed Monday night after a fire started in the craft section, Beavercreek Police Captain Scott Molnar said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local Walmart forced to close for the night after fire

All customers and employees were able to evacuate quickly and no one was injured.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘People are running out;’ 911 calls detail customers, employees evacuating Walmart fire

The police department is investigating this fire as suspicious and they identified two juveniles as the suspects.

©2023 Cox Media Group