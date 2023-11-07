Crews respond to fire at Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Fire crews remain on scene of a fire reported at the Beavercreek Walmart in Fairfield Commons, according to a social media post by the Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.

A fire was reported before 6 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic.

According to the social media post, smoke was reported throughout the building and initially, the incident was upgraded to a working fire.

Dispatchers have not been able to confirm any initial reports.

News Center 7 weather cameras in Beavercreek show there are still several fire crews at the Walmart.

Pictures and videos sent to News Center 7 show that there appeared to be a fire inside the building before fire crews were called.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates the entire store was evacuated.

News Center 7 crews are on heading to the Walmart to learn more information.

