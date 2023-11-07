At least 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash, lanes blocked causing backups

DAYTON — The two left lanes on I-75 Southbound anear Stanley Ave are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

At least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of the injuries.

The two left lanes are blocked, and traffic is backed up from Stanley Ave from Benchwood Rd.

