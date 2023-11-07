Local

At least 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash, lanes blocked causing backups

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The two left lanes on I-75 Southbound anear Stanley Ave are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash.

At least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7 is working to learn the severity of the injuries.

The two left lanes are blocked, and traffic is backed up from Stanley Ave from Benchwood Rd.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

