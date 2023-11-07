Coroner IDs man in Dayton homicide case; Police looking for truck related to investigation

DAYTON — A man whose death has been ruled a homicide by Dayton police has been identified.

Matthew Thomas, 36, died on Nov. 1 in an apartment on the first block of Richmond Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

On Nov. 1, Dayton police were called to that apartment regarding a suspicious circumstances call, according to a police report.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police seven times since Nov. 1 for additional information and comment on this investigation. This afternoon, police confirmed the death was part of a homicide investigation at the apartment.

The Dayton Police Homicide Unit is investigating Thomas’ death.

Police have asked for the public’s help locating a pickup truck wanted in connection to the investigation. As photos show, it’s a red and white older model Ford pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact (937) 333-1232 where they can speak with a detective. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

