‘It was just time to move on;’ High school football coach to spend more time with family

CENTERVILLE — A high school head football coach said family is why he decided to step down this week.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Centerville High School football head coach Brent Ullery announced on Thursday he was stepping down after leading the Elks to its best season in over 30 years.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright spoke with Coach Ullery on Friday.

Centerville High School went 11-4 this season in high school football.

The Elks were co-champs of the Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC). They shared the title with Fairmont High School.

It was the Elks’ best season in 33 years.

Ullery had served as head coach since 2017 and decided to walk away.

“There’s no bad reason why I’m leaving,” he told Enright over the phone.

The 39-year-old man said he wanted to spend more time with his wife, Sahar. They have three kids seven-year-old Beckett, five-year-old Scarlett, and two-year-old Jarrett.

“I’m healthy, my marriage is healthy, everything is healthy. My kids are doing so great. It was time to move on and redirect these energies to them,” he said.

Ullery told Enright balancing a family and football is tough. It is a lifestyle for everyone.

“Our kids were always part of team dinners. My wife was part of the parent booster group. 90-95% of your thoughts, whether you are at the job or not are wrapped in something Centerville football,” he said.

Ullery played football and graduated from Centerville High School.

He told Enright that he hopes his time with the Elks has made an impact.

“Around here, we just try leaving it a little bit better than we found it. I just hope that I was able to accomplish that,” he said.

Ullery plans to stay at Centerville High School as a math teacher.

He’s not ruling out football forever, but making it less of a priority.

Centerville advanced to the Division I state semifinals losing to Moeller on Nov. 29.

