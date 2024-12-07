Deputy seriously injured after being hit by semi on major Ohio interstate

DELAWARE COUNTY — A deputy suffered serious injuries after being hit by a semi on a major interstate in Ohio Thursday.

Two Delaware County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a crash around 4 a.m. on Interstate 71 South when a semi lost control, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The semi jackknifed and went off the west side of the road.

It hit one of the deputies and a Camry involved in a separate crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

Both sheriffs had their cruisers’ emergency lights on at the time of the crash, WBNS said.

Medics transported the deputy and driver of the Camry to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on social media Friday.

“Every day, our deputies face countless dangers – it is part of the job. Thursday, Deputy Golden was struck by a truck while taking a crash report on the side of the highway. He was seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

“Today, he is in good spirits and starting to feel better, but he has a long road to recovery with more procedures to come. He and his family, along with the Sheriff’s Office, greatly appreciate all of the thoughts and prayers from the community. We are all family here, and when one of our own is down, we all come together and realize what’s most important.”

The crash remains under investigation.

