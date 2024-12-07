Murder charges dropped for man accused of shooting, killing 22-year-old

TROTWOOD — A grand jury decided not to indict a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man in Trotwood last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were ignored, according to Montgomery County Court of Commons Pleas records.

Armone Darnell Kinney, 19, was previously facing charges in connection to a shooting that killed Eric Johnson, 22.

>> PHOTOS: Police investigating after reported shooting in Trotwood

Kinney appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened in the 100 block of West Sunrise Ave. in Trotwood on Nov. 26 at around 12:45 a.m.

Johnson was transported to the hospital, where he died four days later on Nov. 26.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 23 West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer) West Sunrise Shooting Trotwood (iWitness7 Viewer)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



