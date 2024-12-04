Man facing murder charges after 22-year-old shot, killed in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A man is facing murder charges after being accused of shooting a 22-year-old man in Trotwood late last month.

Armone Darnell Kinney, 19, was arraigned Monday in Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division for two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers responded to the 100 block of West Sunrise Ave on Nov. 26 at around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital where he later died.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as Eric Johnson, 22. He died on Nov. 26 at Miami Valley Hospital.

Kinney pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Online jail records indicate that he is in the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

