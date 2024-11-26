Police investigating after reported shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a reported shooting in Trotwood early Tuesday morning.
Around 12:45 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Sunrise Ave on reports of a shooting.
Medics were dispatched, but it is unclear at this time if anyone was shot, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
No suspect information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
