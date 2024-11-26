Death investigation underway at Kettering apartment complex

KETTERING, Montgomery County — A death investigation is underway at a Kettering apartment complex Monday night, a Kettering Police Officer told News Center 7 on scene.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kettering police and medics were called to the 2000 block of Bobbie Place before 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Going to be a dream;’ City leaders, entrepreneurs plan to revamp former Salem mall
- Man accused of stabbing another driver during possible road rage incident arrested
- Body found after house fire in Greene County, coroner says
News Center 7 crews on scene saw several Kettering police cruisers.
An officer told News Center 7 that detectives and the coroner’s office had been called to the scene.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]