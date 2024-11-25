Local

Body found after house fire in Greene County, coroner says

By WHIO Staff
Montana State lacrosse team seeks donations after bus fire Stock photo of a fire truck. Montana State University's men's lacrosse club is asking for donations after a fire engulfed the team's bus last weekend. (Manuel Sulzer/Getty Images/Cultura RF)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — A male’s body was found inside a home after a fire in Greene County on Sunday, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1615 Hilltop Road in Beavercreek Township around 1 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Initial reports indicate that crews saw heavy fire when they arrived.

The coroner’s office is working to identify the male.

It is unclear if he died in the fire or before the fire, the office said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Beavercreek Fire Department are investigating this fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read