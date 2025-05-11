Dayton crews work to put out abandoned building fire

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department responded to a fire in an abandoned apartment building Saturday evening.

The apartment building is located on the 200 block of Delaware Avenue in Dayton.

When crews arrived, there was fire visible on the outside of the building, according to Dayton fire crews.

Firefighters on the scene say the building may be demolished, but it will have to be assessed first.

The building has been vacant for years, crews say, and does not have electricity or gas at this time.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

