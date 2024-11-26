Man accused of stabbing another driver during possible road rage incident arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a reported road rage incident in Springfield Monday afternoon, according to a Springfield Police Division lieutenant.

Springfield police responded to reports of a stabbing along S Limestone Street just before 4 p.m.

Both men pulled into a parking lot near S Limestone Street and Fremont Avenue during a road rage fight.

The victim was approaching the other man when the stabbing occurred, according to the lieutenant.

The man was stabbed in the arm and sustained a minor injury.

The suspect allegedly took off and the victim followed him.

Police caught up to the men in the area of S. Limestone Street and Selma Road shortly after.

The suspect was arrested on a felonious assault charge. His identity was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

