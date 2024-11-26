‘Going to be a dream;’ City leaders, entrepreneurs plan to revamp former Salem mall

TROTWOOD, Montgomery County — City leaders and entrepreneurs are looking to transform an old building that has sat empty for the last decade.

The Sears building at the Salem Mall is an old, abandoned piece of property in the 5200 block of Salem Avenue.

A spokesperson with the City of Trotwood said it would cost more to tear the building down than it would cost to repair it.

People are happy to hear about the plan to bring new life to the property.

“It would be great for us and give us a different type of visibility,” Co-owner of Palmer Place Meshell Palmer said.

