Hazmat crews called to high school to investigate chemical discovery

DAYTON — Hazmat crews were called to a high school to investigate a chemical discovery Friday afternoon.
Dayton firefighters responded to the Ponitz High School at the 700 block of W. Washington Street just before 3:30 p.m., Dayton Assistant Fire Chief Brad French told News Center 7.
Photos and videos show two Dayton Hazmat trucks on the scene.
Dr. David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools superintendent, said in a statement that most students and staff had left for the day.
