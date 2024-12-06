‘Mayday’ call issued during Miami Co house fire

PIQUA — Firefighters trying to stop roaring flames were forced to make a “mayday” call when they lost sight of each other.

Firefighters were called to the fire in the 600 block of Gordon Street around 11 a.m.

There was so much damage on the first and second floors firefighters shut down the power.

The two adults that lived here made it out before crews pulled in but the danger was obvious inside and outside the home.

“There’s just this big cloud of smoke here, could hear the glass breaking and the flames shot out toward the house,” Aidyn Sarson said.

Sarson’s home was about 10 feet from the house that was burning.

