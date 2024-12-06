Heavy smoke fills the air after house fire in Greene County

NEW JASPER TWP — Heavy smoke fills the air after a house fire in Greene County Friday morning,

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 400 block of South New Jasper Station Road on reports of a structure fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see heavy smoke and flames coming from what appears to be a house.

Crews on working to put out the fire.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



