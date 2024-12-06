Ohio State fraternity under investigation for alleged hazing

COLUMBUS — A fraternity at Ohio State University is under investigation after allegations of hazing, originally reported by our news partner WBNS.

According to a statement from a university spokesperson, the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity was suspended after an accusation of hazing. The university did not disclose the nature of the allegations.

Ohio State said their registration as a recognized student organization was temporarily discontinued as the student conduct office investigates the accusations.

The university says that ATO may not participate in or host student organization activities while under suspension. This includes meetings, intramural sports, recruiting new members, social events within the organization or with another student organization.

The accusations were reported to the Columbus Division of Police.

Hazing is a felony in Ohio due to Collin’s Law, which was signed in 2021. The law also makes failure to report a hazing incident a misdemeanor.

The law was named after Collin Wiant, who died in November 2018 after a hazing incident at Ohio University.

