No injuries after police cruiser hits deer in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Montgomery County — A Germantown police officer was involved in a crash Friday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed to News Center 7.
The crash happened in the 10000 block of Mudlick Road in Germantown around 8:30 p.m.
The state trooper said the cruiser hit a deer that ran out in front of it. The deer ran back into the wooded area just after.
The cruiser was not damaged in this crash and no injuries were reported.
