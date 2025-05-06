‘Help me;’ Man makes plea in final moments at Montgomery County Jail before death

DAYTON — As the investigation into the death of a man in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail continues, new body camera video is giving more insight into what happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spent hours going through the video. He’ll break it all down tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 first showed security video of the restraint of Christian Black, 26, on Monday. Now, new body camera videos are letting us hear what happened on the morning of March 24.

Video shows Black being wrestled to the ground near the jail’s first-floor intake center at 1:30 a.m. on the morning of March 24.

Body camera video shows corrections officers handcuff Black and pull him into a chair. One of them explains they discovered him bleeding after ramming his head into a door or wall.

Black remains silent, and a supervisor asks if he’s already. They then ask if he’s non-verbal.

“Yeah, he was like that all night, last night,” one officer responds.

Black then startles everyone as he sits in the chair, lifting his head up and speaking.

The video shows Black go silent again. From there, corrections officers take him back to a cell, warning him to behave when they remove the handcuffs.

“Do not move until the door shuts,” one corrections officer says.

Things didn’t stay calm. Eight hours later, Black was banging his head on the cell door, forcing a fatal confrontation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group