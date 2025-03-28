Gov. DeWine signs bill banning DEI initiatives at public colleges into law

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill prohibiting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges into law.

Senate Bill 1, otherwise known as the Advance Ohio Education Act, was signed by DeWine Friday.

In addition to banning DEI, the bill also rescinds certain collective bargaining and tenure protections for faculty. It also prohibits universities from weighing in on “controversial” beliefs or policies, including issues such as climate policies, electoral politics, foreign policy, DEI programs, immigration policy, marriage, or abortion.

The bill also requires each state college to develop a civics education course that’s not fewer than three credit hours.

Schools that violate the provisions of Senate Bill 1 run the risk of losing their state funding.

The bill was first passed by the Senate in February. It entered the Ohio House for consideration last week and was passed by a vote of 58-34.

An amendment was added, which caused the bill to get sent back to the Senate for a concurrence vote. It passed by a vote of 20 to 11.

