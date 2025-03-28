Ohio lacrosse team escapes bus fire while returning from spring break

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. — An Ohio high school’s girls soccer team’s charter bus caught fire in West Virginia on Thursday evening.

This happened on Interstate 77 in Sissonville, West Virginia.

The Medina City Schools girls lacrosse team was returning from their spring break trip in the Carolinas Thursday when the bus driver pulled over after hearing a noise from the engine, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Firefighters said a light haze of smoke started to fill the bus. From there, a fire grew.

The 18 players and three coaches on board were all able to escape safely, according to WOIO.

No other injuries were reported.

Most of the team’s equipment was able to be saved.

A replacement bus was called and the team was taken back to Medina.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

