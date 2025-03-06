‘A good thing;’ Community relieved to hear mobile crisis mental health services will resume

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new provider is bringing back mobile crisis response services to the Miami Valley.
The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) approved a new partnership with DeCoach Recovery Centre to provide area crisis teams.
Instead of sending police to handle crises, mental health experts believe a mobile crisis team could be more effective.
“I think that’s a good thing to have in this area because we had a lot of issues like that right now with mental health and everything,” Dayton resident John Panella said.
