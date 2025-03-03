UPDATE: Man in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Riverside, police say

RIVERSIDE — UPDATE @8:10 a.m.

A man is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Riverside.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Riverside police were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. to Renslar Avenue and Kimball Court.

A Riverside Police officer told News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins that a man is in custody and medics transported him in the hospital.

Photos and videos from the scene showed Riverside Police and Montgomery County SWAT were at the scene.

They had blocked off traffic on Arcadia Boulevard and Renslar Avenue.

Jenkins said she has heard sirens, officers yelling orders over a bullhorn, and even ‘popping’ sounds this morning.

