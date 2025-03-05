Mobile crisis mental health services to resume in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A new agreement could help law enforcement in Montgomery County with dealing with mental health crises.
The county’s alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services partnered with DeCoach Recovery Centre to help provide mobile crisis service teams.
Under the new agreement, mobile crisis teams will be able to reach any person in the county in their home, workplace or other community-based location promptly.
The mobile crisis team hopes to alleviate demand from 911 dispatchers and law enforcement.
The service will start up in April with plans on expanding to a 24-hour response.
The suicide and crisis lifeline can be called or texted anytime at 988.
