‘It’s very disappointing;’ County leaders left confused after crisis service provider cuts ties

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A company that came in to provide new and much-needed mental health services is pulling out of its contracted services after only a year of being there.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell worked to learn the reason behind the company cutting ties. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the goal of the facility was to make a place where officers could take someone having a mental health crisis to be evaluated, instead of being dropped off at jail.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Crisis service provider cuts ties with Montgomery County

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said even he doesn’t understand why RI International suddenly pulled its mental health crisis services out of Montgomery County.

“It’s very disappointing, we have a county that works well to come up with ideas, the problem is, these ideas are not lasting,” Streck said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group