Crisis service provider cuts ties with Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A behavioral health crisis provider has announced it’s cutting ties with Montgomery County.
RI International, a mental health and substance use crisis service provider, informed Montgomery County ADAMHS that it will end crisis services on May 22.
The county said it has immediately begun searching for a new provider.
RI International opened its Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center in April 2023.
Anybody needing help during a mental health crisis can go to the county’s LocalHelpNow website.
Or call the national mental health helpline at 988.
