Crisis service provider cuts ties with Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A behavioral health crisis provider has announced it’s cutting ties with Montgomery County.

RI International, a mental health and substance use crisis service provider, informed Montgomery County ADAMHS that it will end crisis services on May 22.

The county said it has immediately begun searching for a new provider.

RI International opened its Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center in April 2023.

Anybody needing help during a mental health crisis can go to the county’s LocalHelpNow website.

Or call the national mental health helpline at 988.

