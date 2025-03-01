Former Ohio police officer sentenced for role in domestic violence incident

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A former police officer has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a domestic violence incident that occurred last year, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Kyle Coyne, 34, of Sagamore Hills, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and felonious assault charges in early February.

One count of attempted murder, felonious assault, strangulation, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records.

Coyne was sentenced to at least six years at the Lorain Correctional Institution, according to WOIO-19. His maximum sentence would be seven years and six months.

Walton Hill police arrested Coyne on Nov. 22, 2024.

Coyne was a police officer for the Newburgh Heights Police Department from Jan. 31, 2016, to March 6, 2018.

Additional information on this case was not immediately available.

