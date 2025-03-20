Ford recalls F-150, Bronco, Explorer, and Edge vehicles due to engine problem

The Ford Motor Company has recalled certain vehicles because of faulty engine intake valves which may crack and break.

The company issued a recall (reference # 24S55) for 2021 - 2022 Ford Bronco, Edge, Explorer, and F-150 vehicles equipped with 2.7L and 3.0L engines.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

If the engine intake valves crack and break, the vehicle could lose power and increase the risk of a crash.

You can visit https://www.ford.com/support/recalls/ and enter your Vehicle Identification Number to find out if your vehicle is included in the recall.

Once a repair is available, customers will be notified by mail.

TRENDING STORIES:

If you have questions about the recall, you can speak to a Ford recall team member at 866-436-7332 or visit https://www.ford.com/support.

Hearing impaired owners can dial 800-232-5952 (TDD).

Representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.





©2025 Cox Media Group