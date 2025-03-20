Ohio House passes Senate Bill 1 that would ban DEI initiatives at public colleges

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 1, also known as the “Enact Advance Ohio Higher Education Act,” during its Wednesday session.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The vote comes amid statewide protests objecting to the legislation, our news partners WBNS-10 TV and Karmann Ludwig with WTOL reported.

Protesters gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

Senate Bill 1 aims to do several things, including prohibitions on the usage of diversity, equity, and inclusion in higher education and prohibiting faculty from going on strike.

Senator Jerry Cirino (R-District 18), the sponsor of the bill, said it will enhance diversity of thought on campuses by moving discussions more to the center and including more conservative viewpoints.

The bill also aims to prohibit public universities and professors from taking positions on controversial topics.

The Ohio Senate passed SB 1 in mid-February. House members voted 58-54 to pass it.

Its next steps will be to go back to the Senate for a concurrence vote since an amendment was added.

House members brought forth several amendments. including amendments aimed at protecting free speech in public institutions and an amendment protecting DEI-related scholarships.

The bill has seen support from several organizations, however, it has also received backlash from opponents.

Hundreds of letters were filed in opposition to the bill, as well as hundreds of Ohio State University students, faculty, and staff protesting the bill as Cirino gave his sponsor testimony last week.

In addition, the student government of several Ohio universities have formally announced their opposition to the bill, including the student governments of The Ohio State University, Bowling Green State University, John Carroll University and Kent State University, among others.

Those showing support for the bill include the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, the National Association of Scholars and the American Council of Trustees and Alumni and other organizations. These organizations are listed in the text of Project 2025 as part of the project’s Advisory board.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group