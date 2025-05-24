Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day

OHIO — Flags of the United States and the state of Ohio will be flown at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered that the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio be flown at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

Flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio will be flown at half-staff from 12:01 a.m. until noon on May 26, 2025.

