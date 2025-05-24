Multiple police agencies involved in chase of at least 2 vehicles in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several officers chased at least two vehicles in Montgomery County early Saturday.

Brookville officers initially responded around 2:57 a.m. to the 700 block of Mound Avenue on reports of suspicious activity, according to Englewood dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that officers chased at least two vehicles on Arlington Avenue to U.S. 40.

Englewood dispatchers told News Center 7 that the chase involved several Montgomery County police agencies.

Two different crashes were reported between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m.

The first was around 3:15 a.m. on Salem Avenue and Westbrook Road.

The second was on U.S. 35 between Germantown Street and Interstate 75, according to Montgomery Regional Dispatch.

News Center 7 is working to confirm if these crashes are connected to the initial police chase.

We are also working to learn how many vehicles were involved in the chase and if anyone is in custody.

News Center 7 will update this developing story.

