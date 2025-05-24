Security tight for NATO with protests planned this weekend in Dayton

DAYTON — Security is tight, and roads are blocked off due to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, hundreds of Dayton officers are scattered around Downtown Dayton.

A man told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that he is not a fan of the high gates, security towers, and police patrolling on golf carts.

“I felt it was performative. I thought that it would be an inconvenience for me,” said Noureddine Hijazi. “I think it’s mostly just to protect everything going on inside, and everybody else is just left to fend for themselves.”

Patterson also spoke with national security expert Tim Dimoff. He is with one of dozens of agencies assigned to the NATO village.

“You don’t really have a choice but to have an extreme amount of security measures,” he said.

With representatives from over 30 countries, Dimoff told Patterson they travel with their own security. When they land in Dayton, they get more protection.

“No matter where they come from, they all get a level of security from the American side,” said Dimoff.

Patterson said dozens of officers were highly visible inside the NATO village earlier this week.

Dimoff said hundreds of law enforcement officers spread out over a six-block radius.

How much does this cost the taxpayers?

“I don’t know. I was never provided a figure of costs, but I’m sure it’s a high number,” said Dimoff.

News Center 7 found that $2 million came from the federal government.

Over $4 million came from the Ohio Controlling Board.

Patterson asked Dimoff and Hijazi about some people reportedly planning to protest near the NATO Village this weekend.

“It’s a balance of control, but allowing people their freedoms,” he answered.

“I think it’ll be very peaceful, because all of the protests that we’ve seen down here in the last couple of years have been,” said Hijazi.

Dayton Police said there is a designated area for protesters.

It is across the street from the Schuster Center outside the security fences.

