Local water park moves opening due to chilly weather this weekend

KETTERING — A local water park will move its opening due to unseasonable temperatures this weekend.

Adventure Reef Water Park announced on its website that it will not be open today or Sunday due to projected low temperatures.

The region saw temperatures in the low to mid-40s this morning. Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said highs will reach the upper 60s today and tomorrow.

The City of Kettering Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department said on social media that its opening is now scheduled for Monday.

“As a reminder, the water park will not open if there is a storm or the temperature is not expected to hit 70 degrees,” the park said. “We apologize for any inconvenience. “

The indoor pool will hold its regular schedule.

